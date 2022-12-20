Sitapur: At least six people were arrested on Monday, four Brazilians and two Indians, for holding a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur allegedly enticing locals to convert their religion, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the reports, UP Police is preparing to deport the Brazilians back to their home country.

“An FIR has been registered against two Indians, who, along with four Brazilian nationals, organised a programme in Shahbajpur village of Sitapur and allegedly lured villagers to convert religion,” Sitapur Additional SP South told the media.

“We have requested that arrangements be made to return the Brazilians to their home country,” he added.

Sitapur, UP | FIR registered against 2 Indians, who along with 4 Brazil nationals, organized a program in Shahbajpur village & allegedly lured villagers to convert religion. We've asked for arrangements to be made to send back the Brazilians to their country: Addl SP South(19.12) pic.twitter.com/DDbVY9kEHQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2022

Reportedly, a similar FIR was filed in Bareilly for the “wrongful conversion” of an abandoned baby girl who was adopted by foreigners from a couple from Malta and an official of the orphanage.

The infant was taken in by the couple three years ago after being discovered abandoned in an earthen pot here.

Right-wing activists have now filed an FIR against the orphanage in Bareilly and the Malta-based couple who adopted the baby. This occurs just a week before the baby, Sita, was scheduled to travel to Malta.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating),467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a document as genuine which is actually a forged one) along with sections 3 and 5 (1) of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 against an orphanage official, child’s adoptive parents and an unidentified person on the complaint of Bareilly-based activist Anshu Kumar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.