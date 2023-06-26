UP shocker: Elderly woman lived with grandson's body for 10 days, neighbours call police after nasty stench
A chilling incident unfolded in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, that left everyone shocked. An elderly woman lived with her grandson’s dead body in her house for 10 days. It all came to light when people in the neighbourhood noticed a terrible smell coming from her house. They became suspicious and called the police.
When the police arrived, they found the old woman cleaning the decomposed body of her grandson. They took the body and sent it for post mortem.
The incident came to light on Monday morning when people nearby complained about a strong and foul smell. They said the smell had been there for a couple of days.
The grandson, named Priyanshu, had lost his parents and was living with his grandmother. People said the woman was not mentally well, and even the police were surprised when they saw what she had been doing.
Not only was she cleaning the body, but she was also changing his clothes. When asked about his death, she said he had died around ten days ago.
The exact cause of his death will be determined once the medical reports are available. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into this disturbing incident.
With inputs from agencies
