Moradabad: A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly gangraped by five people inside a thicket, walked naked for 2km on a busy road to reach home since the ‘rapists’ had left her without clothes.

The incident is reported to have happened on September 1; FIR was lodged only on September 7; and it took the police 13 days to arrest the first accused.

Incidentally, the parents did not believe the girl. It was her uncle who approached the police and registered a complaint.

Shockingly, the arrest came only after the CCTV footage of the girl walking home naked came to light. Some also pelted stones on her.

Kidnapped from local fair

The incident is from the night of 1 September when the 15-year-old girl had gone to see a fair in the neighbourhood along with a friend. She was returning at around 8pm when five youths, who were on two bikes, allegedly kidnapped her and took her to a forest area in Saidpur Khadar under Bhojpur police jurisdiction in Moradabad.

According to the FIR filed by the uncle of the victim, she was allegedly all five took turns to rape her and then they decamped with her clothes.

Video shocker

The video of the victim surfaced on Wednesday, showing her coming out of the forest naked. She walked for nearly 2km and reached home. People saw her; some also pelted stones on her.

Several news reports suggest that the girl after reaching home, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister at home. The complaint, however, was filed six days later, after the girls shared the details of the incident with their uncle Ram Avtar. On 7 September he took both of them to Bhojpur police station and lodged an FIR.

The FIR named five accused, later identified as Nitin, Kapil, Ajay, Imran and Naushe Ali, who have been booked under sections for rape and illegal confinement.

The investigation

Locals accuse the police of remaining inactive for almost two weeks despite the gory details of the crime.

As per cops, the victim is mentally challenged and the rape was not confirmed in the medical examination of the victim.

“The incident occurred around a fortnight ago. The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman, however, one accused named Naushe Ali has been arrested. The matter is under investigation,” Shalabh Mathur, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Moradabad range, told PTI.

The DIG added that parents of the victim are claiming that she is mentally challenged and also denied the incident of rape in front of the magistrate.

Public outrage

Moradabad cops are receiving huge backlash from public on social media for the ‘laid back’ investigation in the matter. “Today, I read the FIR of the case, the boys left the girl in the jungle naked after which she walked back home without a single piece of clothing on her, it is all so scary, the culprits should be punished rigorously,” said a twitter user.

(with inputs from agencies)

