UP Shocker: All of 15, ‘gangrape’ victim walks naked 2km to reach home; police make 1st arrest only after video emerged
The incident is from the night of 1 September when the minor girl had gone to see a fair in the neighbourhood along with a friend. She was returning at around 8pm when five youths, on two bikes, allegedly kidnapped her and took her to a forest area
Moradabad: A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly gangraped by five people inside a thicket, walked naked for 2km on a busy road to reach home since the ‘rapists’ had left her without clothes.
The incident is reported to have happened on September 1; FIR was lodged only on September 7; and it took the police 13 days to arrest the first accused.
Incidentally, the parents did not believe the girl. It was her uncle who approached the police and registered a complaint.
Shockingly, the arrest came only after the CCTV footage of the girl walking home naked came to light. Some also pelted stones on her.
Kidnapped from local fair
The incident is from the night of 1 September when the 15-year-old girl had gone to see a fair in the neighbourhood along with a friend. She was returning at around 8pm when five youths, who were on two bikes, allegedly kidnapped her and took her to a forest area in Saidpur Khadar under Bhojpur police jurisdiction in Moradabad.
According to the FIR filed by the uncle of the victim, she was allegedly all five took turns to rape her and then they decamped with her clothes.
Video shocker
The video of the victim surfaced on Wednesday, showing her coming out of the forest naked. She walked for nearly 2km and reached home. People saw her; some also pelted stones on her.
यूपी मुरादाबाद में एक नाबालिग के साथ 5 युवकों ने गैंगरेप किया,अपराधियों के हौसले इतने बुलंद हैं कि मुरादाबाद में हैवानों ने रेप कर युवती को सड़क पर निर्वस्त्र दौड़ाया !! pic.twitter.com/B1gndx6Gs3
— Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 21, 2022
Several news reports suggest that the girl after reaching home, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister at home. The complaint, however, was filed six days later, after the girls shared the details of the incident with their uncle Ram Avtar. On 7 September he took both of them to Bhojpur police station and lodged an FIR.
The FIR named five accused, later identified as Nitin, Kapil, Ajay, Imran and Naushe Ali, who have been booked under sections for rape and illegal confinement.
The investigation
Locals accuse the police of remaining inactive for almost two weeks despite the gory details of the crime.
As per cops, the victim is mentally challenged and the rape was not confirmed in the medical examination of the victim.
“The incident occurred around a fortnight ago. The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman, however, one accused named Naushe Ali has been arrested. The matter is under investigation,” Shalabh Mathur, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Moradabad range, told PTI.
The DIG added that parents of the victim are claiming that she is mentally challenged and also denied the incident of rape in front of the magistrate.
Public outrage
Moradabad cops are receiving huge backlash from public on social media for the ‘laid back’ investigation in the matter. “Today, I read the FIR of the case, the boys left the girl in the jungle naked after which she walked back home without a single piece of clothing on her, it is all so scary, the culprits should be punished rigorously,” said a twitter user.
(with inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UP: Muslim pilgrims punished for namaz on Lucknow-Delhi highway
They allegedly formed ques on the side of the highway and started offering Namaz, said Rajesh Awasthi, a VHP worker who was travelling on the highway but stopped after seeing the group
Gyanvapi case: After Varanasi court order, police declare alert in all districts of UP
Minutes after the Varanasi district court upheld the maintainability of Hindu side's petition in the Gyanvapi mosque case, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday declared alert in all the districts of the state to avoid any untoward incident.
Noida: Minor boy blackmails teenager over obscene video, rapes her several times
The matter came to light after the victim finally narrated her ordeal to the mother after being sexually offended for two and a half months on Saturday night post which a complaint was filed