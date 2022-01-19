UP polls: Will contest elections after taking permission from people of Azamgarh, says Akhilesh Yadav
Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting 10 February
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will contest elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents.
Yadav is currently an MP from Azamgarh.
Addressing a press conference today, Yadav said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh."
This statement comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting 10 February. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3 and 7 March in seven phases.
The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
