India

UP polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan among Samajwadi Party's star campaigners

Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, party secretary-general Ram Gopal Yadav, and MLA Swami Prasad Maurya are among other star campaigners for the Assembly elections

Asian News International January 23, 2022 15:23:52 IST
UP polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan among Samajwadi Party's star campaigners

File image of Akhilesh Yadav. PTI

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday released a list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Senior party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, party secretary-general Ram Gopal Yadav, and MLA Swami Prasad Maurya are among the star campaigners.

Earlier, it was informed that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.
The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February, and 3 and 7 March in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 23, 2022 15:23:52 IST

TAGS:

also read

UP polls: BJP tries to hit SP where it hurts most, projects rift in the Yadav 'unity' like in 2017
Politics

UP polls: BJP tries to hit SP where it hurts most, projects rift in the Yadav 'unity' like in 2017

Five years ago, Mulayam Singh Yadav had disapproved of an SP-Congress alliance and his brother Shivpal had rebelled against Akhilesh.

UP polls: Former AAP MLA Pramod Gupta joins BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav 'cornered everyone one by one'
India

UP polls: Former AAP MLA Pramod Gupta joins BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav 'cornered everyone one by one'

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Pramod Gupta, brother-in-law of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav, and, former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya on Thursday joined the BJP

Defections hurt BJP’s image in Uttar Pradesh, but to see it losing the Assembly polls is premature
India

Defections hurt BJP’s image in Uttar Pradesh, but to see it losing the Assembly polls is premature

These defections have made the contest tighter than before, but the BJP might still be able to cross the finishing line in a tightly contested election