UP polls: Defence corridor project in Jhansi will help us teach Pakistan a lesson, says Amit Shah
The Union home minister attacked the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that he captured the land of the poor through goons and mafia in his five years tenure
Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the defence corridor project in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi will help India "teach a lesson to Pakistan".
Addressing a public rally in Mauranipur, Shah said, "PM Modi has laid the foundation stone for the defence corridor project in Jhansi. The defence equipment built here will help us teach Pakistan a lesson."
Slamming political dynasties, Shah wondered why Congress could never work for the welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh.
Shah said, "Parivaarwadi' parties can't do good for the State and the country. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi...can Congress work for the welfare of the public of Uttar Pradesh?"
Shah also hit out at the Samajwadi Party for promoting political dynasty. "Mulayam Singh Yadav went to Uttar Pradesh, and since he couldn't find any successor he made his son succeed him," he added.
Lauding Yogi Adityanath-led state government, Shah said that the Chief Minister vacated public land worth Rs 2,000 crore, which had previously been encroached.
"Akhilesh ji made 45 people of his family occupy different posts. Modi ji took 45 schemes to your doorstep," he added.
Voting for the second phase in the UP elections is currently underway for 55 Assembly constituencies covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.
The counting of the votes will take place on 10 March.
