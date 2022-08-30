UP Police Sub-Inspector calls woman complainant at home, rapes her, arrested

The victim, a resident of Sadar area, in her complaint said, Maurya called her at his house to get her signatures on the final report (FR) on her daughter’s abduction and rape case who was recovered a few days before.

Kannauj: A senior-sub inspector of Uttar Pradesh police was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a woman who had gone to him for justice in her daughter’s abduction and rape case.

The incident occurred late Sunday night after which the woman went straight to the Police Superintendent’s office in Kannauj and lodged a complaint. Police then took her for a medical examination that confirmed rape.

Following an FIR under relevant sections, the accused police officer Anoop Kumar Maurya, Station Officer at Haji Sharif police post, was arrested early Sunday morning, said officials.

The victim, a resident of Sadar area, in her complaint said, Maurya called her at his house to get her signatures on the final report (FR) on her daughter’s abduction and rape case who was recovered a few days before.

After the incident, the victim went straight to the police office at around 2:30 AM on Monday and told the officials, her plight.

Kunwar Anupam Singh, Superintendent of Police in Kannauj told media that a medical examination of the woman confirmed rape post which an FIR was registered. “The accused was found under influence of alcohol, late night on Sunday. He was lodged in district jail after being proiduced before magistrate,” he said.

The officer added that Maurya was suspended with immediate effect and a detailed investigation in the matter has been launched.

(with inputs from news reports by ANI and Dainik Jagran)

