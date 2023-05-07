UP Police nabs Azam Khan's close aide
Aley Hasan Khan, a former circle officer, was arrested from his residence in Delhi, police officials said
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s close aide has been arrested by police for allegedly forcibly evicting a person from his house, officials said.
Aley Hasan Khan, a former circle officer, was arrested from his residence in Delhi, police officials said.
He was arrested following the issuance of non-bailable warrants in two cases by the MP-MLA court, the police said.
He was arrested for allegedly forcibly evicting a person from his house, they said.
(With inputs from PTI)
