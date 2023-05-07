UP Police nabs Azam Khan's close aide

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s close aide has been arrested by police for allegedly forcibly evicting a person from his house, officials said.

Aley Hasan Khan, a former circle officer, was arrested from his residence in Delhi, police officials said.

He was arrested following the issuance of non-bailable warrants in two cases by the MP-MLA court, the police said.

He was arrested for allegedly forcibly evicting a person from his house, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.