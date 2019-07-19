UP Police detains Priyanka Gandhi on her visit to Sonbhadra to meet families of 17 July firing victims

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a showdown as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped in the Mirzapur on her way to Sonbhadra. She has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Police as Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), which prohibits more than four people to gather in a public place, has been imposed in the area.

Sonbhadra land dispute firing case: Section 144(prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the area — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2019

According to multiple reports, she sat down in the middle on the road, staging a 'dharna', asking for an official order to understand why she has been stopped from going to Sonbhadra and seemed determined to go visit the families, in a peaceful way.

While UP DGP O P Singh told News18, "Priyanka Gandhi has not been detained. She has been stopped by the local administration, she has been stopped and is not being allowed to go there."

Priyanka was expected to visit Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to meet the family members of those who were killed in firing over a land dispute on 17 July.

"I only want to meet the families of those who were killed in #Sonbhadra At least tell me why I have been stopped from meeting the families. Is there an order": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. More reports on Sonbhadra here https://t.co/74Kf61cUMM pic.twitter.com/Q6QqJhg3eq — NDTV (@ndtv) July 19, 2019

Apart from meeting the family members, Priyanka is also expected to visit the place of the incident. According to police officials, nine people were killed in the firing.

On the day of the incident, Priyanka had criticised the state government over the law and order situation.

Taking to Twitter, she had said, "In the BJP ruled state, the confidence of criminals is so high that broad day-light killings are continuously happening. The killing of nine Gond tribesmen, including 3 women, by the land mafia in Umbha village of Sonbhadra is heart-wrenching. Administration and Chief Minister are all sleeping. Is this how the state will be crime-free?"

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a statement regarding action taken by the government over the incident.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sonbhadra land dispute incident in which 10 people were killed: 29 criminals arrested till now, a single barrel gun, 3 double barrel guns & a rifle seized. Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them. pic.twitter.com/Uoz0MAS6u8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2019

Besides asking the Director General of Police (DGP) to personally monitor the case, Adityanath had also told the officer to ensure effective action to catch the culprits. Five people were arrested on 18 July in connection with the case and the government has ordered the suspension of 4 officials on Friday. "A three-person committee has been constituted to investigate the matter from 1955 till now, and is asked to give a report to the government in 10 days," he added.

With inputs from agencies