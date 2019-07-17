You are here:
Nine people, including three women killed, 19 injured in shooting over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

India FP Staff Jul 17, 2019 18:13:59 IST

Nine people, including three women, were killed, and 19 others were injured in Uttar Pradesh after a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group over a land dispute in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday.

Two men, nephews of the village head, have been arrested so far, News18 reported.

The incident occurred in Sapahi village, the police said.  According to the officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DGP to monitor the case and ensure effective action against the culprits.

Police said Sapahi village head Yagya Dutt and his supporters allegedly opened fire on the victims following a quarrel over a long pending land dispute, police said.

"Nine persons have been killed and 19 injured in the incident of firing," District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

Taking prompt note of the matter, the chief minister directed the district magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

"The CM has also directed the DGP to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action to catch the culprits," he added.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 18:13:59 IST

