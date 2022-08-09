UP police arrest Shrikant Tyagi for assaulting, abusing woman in viral video
Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument
Noida: Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, who came into the limelight after the video of misbehavior with the woman went viral, has been arrested in Meerut, near Noida by the Uttar Pradesh police
#ShrikantTyagi arrested by Police near Noida in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Police Sources
In a recent viral video, Tyagi was seen assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on a run ever since. pic.twitter.com/lVqeva3CGh
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2022
The police had already recovered four luxury vehicles owned by Tyagi and had bulldozed his residence in the society, following which the other people in the society distributed sweets amongst themselves.
The Noida administration began the demolition of illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi on Monday.
The demolition exercise came a day after an FIR was lodged against Tyagi after a group of his supporters entered the society on Sunday and started shouting slogans and creating a ruckus in the society.
Police had also invoked the Gangster Act against Tyagi who was on the run.
Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.
Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.
Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said, "A separate FIR under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner car recovered from the society premises on Saturday.
With inputs from agencies
