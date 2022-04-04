UP police, along with SWAT, arrests three accused in bank robbery of Rs 18 lakh
Police have recovered three bags full of Rs 11,73,500. A two-wheeler, one pistol of 32 bore with three cartridges, and two revolvers of 315 bore with four live cartridges and two shells were also recovered from their possession
Bulandshahr: Three accused of bank robbery of around Rs 18 lakh from a bank have been arrested with the joint effort of Police and Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team, on Sunday.
An operation was carried out on Sunday and the Siyana police along with the SWAT team solved the case in 36 hours. The three accused have been identified as Ravi Chowdhary, Chirag Ahlawat and Sagar Tyagi, police informed.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh said that with the joint efforts of the SWAT team and the Siyana police the operation was carried out and the three accused were arrested.
Adding further Singh said, "The three accused injured in an encounter were arrested by the Siyana police. The incident took place near Chingrawathi when the police were checking. Three youth on a bike were spotted moving towards the checking spot, on being stopped the accused tried to escape from the spot. As the police tries to siege them, the accused open fired on the police. In retaliation, the three accused were shot in their legs and got injured. Later, they were arrested and brought to the police station."
He further said that "The accused Ravi has given Rs 1.5 lakh to his brother from the total robbed amount. Police are trying to recover that."
The incident took place on Saturday when three armed masked youth riding on bikes robbed Ujjivan Small Finance Bank located in the city. The miscreants had looted Rs 18 lakh from the bank by taking bank employees and customers at gunpoint and fled from the spot. According to the police, the bank alleged the robbery of around Rs 18 lakh in FIR, but on further investigation, it was found that the robbed amount was Rs 13,23,500.
The Police had registered the case under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation into the case is underway.
