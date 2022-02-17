UP NHM Recruitment: Last date to apply for 4,000 CHO posts, check details here

The UP NHM will shortlist candidates on the basis of merit and percentage of total marks that have been obtained in the BSc (Nursing) or Post Basic BSc (Nursing) final year exam

The last date to apply for contractual vacancies of Community Health Officer (CHO) under the Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) is today, 17 February, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of UP NHM.

UP NHM CHO recruitment 2022: Follow the steps to apply

Go to the official website UPNHM

On the homepage, search for ‘Updates’ tab and click on it

Then, click on the CHO vacancies link

Fill up the CHO recruitment 2022 application form and click on the submit button

Download the UPNHM CHO recruitment 2022 and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for the CHO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts should be less than 35 years of age as on 4 February, 2022. The reservation policy is applicable as per the rules of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Education Qualification: Candidates who have completed BSc (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) can apply for the Community Health Officer (CHO) posts. The mentioned courses must be accredited by the Indian Nursing Council or a State Nursing Council.

Selection Process

The UP NHM will shortlist candidates on the basis of merit and percentage of total marks that have been obtained in the BSc (Nursing) or Post Basic BSc (Nursing) final year exam.

Application fee

No fee will be charged to candidates.

The recruitment drive will fill approximately 4,000 contractual posts of Community Health Officer (CHO) at Sub-Health Centers.

Candidates are requested to read the official notification before applying for the CHO posts.

Check the official notification here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UP NHM - upnrhm.gov.in.

