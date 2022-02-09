UP NHM Recruitment: Apply for 4,000 CHO posts at upnrhm.gov.in; check details here

The selection process will be based on merit and percentage of total marks obtained in the final year of BSc (Nursing) /Post Basic BSc (Nursing) examination

The application process for recruitment for 4,000 contractual community health officer (CHO) has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM). Interested candidates can apply at upnrhm.gov.in. The last date to register is 13 February, 2022, up to 11:59 pm.

Vacancy details as per category:

Unreserved Category (UR) – 1,600 vacancies

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 400 vacancies

Other Backward Class (OBC) – 1,080 vacancies

Scheduled Castes (SCs) – 840 posts

Scheduled Tribes (STs) – 80 positions

Check steps to apply for Community health officer:

Step 1: Go to the official website at upnrhm.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on Updates tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Then, click on “Portal Go-Live for 4,000 contractual vacancies of CHO under NHM, UP” link

Step 4: Candidates need to fill up the application form and submit as per requirement

Step 5: Download the application form and keep a printout of the same for future use

Direct link to apply is here.

Details on Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and Application fee:

Those who are applying should be less than 35 years of age as on 4 February, 2022. The reservation policy is applicable as per Uttar Pradesh state government rules.

Applicants who have completed BSc (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) are eligible to apply. Even those with a Post Basic BSc (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN), can apply for the same. These certified courses should be from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognised Institute or University.

Candidates should note that the selection process will be based on merit and percentage of total marks that has been obtained in the final year of BSc (Nursing) /Post Basic BSc (Nursing) Examination. Application fee is not required.

