UP: Nearly 400 coins dating back to Mughal era found in Saharanpur

Around 400 coins dating back to the Mughal era were found during the construction work at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, according to the local authorities.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said a few labourers stumbled upon the coins at night while digging soil for erecting a boundary wall at the Sati Dham temple in Hussainpur village, reported PTI.

After being informed about the discovery, the police reached the spot and took the coins in their custody, he added.

Jain said the coins having inscriptions in Arabic language were used during the Mughal period.

Mr Jain also said that the archaeological department will examine the coins and confirm the metal used in making them.

Most of the coins found are estimated to be around 350 years old and the weight of each coin is more than 11 grams. According to media reports, each coin in the market has a value of around Rs 3,500.

Rajeev Upadhyay, a historian and writer, told Amar Ujala that most of the coins found are from the era of Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II. He said that the coins are made of silver, on which Farsi language is written.

Shah Alam II was born in 1728 and died in the year 1806.

With inputs from agencies

