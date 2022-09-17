UP: Muslim vendor urinates on vegetables before selling to Hindus, arrested

In a viral video, the vegetable vendor, named Sharif, can be seen urinating on the vegetables kept on the handcart

Bareilly: A street vendor in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district was arrested after he was caught urinating on vegetables on his cart that he was planning to sell in a Hindu majority area, according to reports.

Sharif was beaten up by locals and handed over to the police.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP’s Priti Gandhi wrote, “After spitting on fruits & rotis, latest is urinating on vegetables! Sharif Khan has been selling vegetables in Bareilly since 35 years. A video of him urinating on vegetables on his cart has now gone viral.”

After spitting on fruits & rotis, latest is urinating on vegetables! Sharif Khan has been selling vegetables in Bareilly since 35 years. A video of him urinating on vegetables on his cart has now gone viral. Now @zoo_bear will clarify that those vegetables will bring 'barkat'!! pic.twitter.com/Sb21MLvQpY — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) September 17, 2022

In reply to her post, Bareilly Police stated that an FIR has been registered at Prem Nagar Police Station in Bareilly and the accused has been arrested.

