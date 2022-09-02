UP: Muslim man threatens to behead Hindu girl's father for not handing over daughter to him; arrested

The accused identified as Mohd Rahees was arrested by the Baghpat Police on Friday following a complaint by the victim's father

New Delhi: In a bone-chilling incident from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man threatened to behead a Hindu girl’s father if he did not hand over his daughter to him.

The accused identified as Mohd Rahees was arrested by the Baghpat Police on Friday following a complaint by the victim’s father.

Rahees threatened to leak victims’ obscene photos

In an interview with India Today, the victim’s father said that Rahees came to his house a few months back to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Rahees had said that his name was Vikas,” he added. The girl’s father turned down the proposal.

However, a few days later the girl went missing and was found by the police, the victim’s father told India Today.

On 18 July, Rahees accosted the victim’s parents and threatened to behead the father if the girl is not handed over to him.

“He warned me he will chop off my head,” the victim’s father told the TV channel.

He did not file a police complaint at that moment. However, in August he found out that Rahees had uploaded his daughter’s private photos on WhatsApp.

The victim was in a relationship with the accused and had eloped with him in June, Mirror Now quoted NK Jadaun, SP rural, Baghpat as saying.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.