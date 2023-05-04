India

UP Municipal election 2023: 37 districts go to poll in first phase, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath cast vote

Uttar Pradesh urban body polls 2023: Voting is being held in 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations of 37 districts

FP Staff May 04, 2023 11:06:45 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath cast their vote in UP municipal polls 2023. Twitter.

In Uttar Pradesh, voting is underway Thursday for the first phase of urban local body elections. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), electorates of 37 districts will vote in the first phase of the polls to elect 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators.

Voting is being held in 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations of 37 districts. In 10 municipal corporations, voting is held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations have been set up in Municipal Corporations.

The voting commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. These elections will pose a key test for the political parties in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

More than 2 crore 40 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh municipal election 2023, officials said.

In the first phase, polling will be held for 103 posts of nagar palika parishad chairperson and 2,740 nagar palika parishad members.

Besides, the voters will decide the fate of 275 candidates vying for the posts of nagar panchayat chairperson and 3,645 nagar panchayat members.

UP municipal polls: Candidates in fray in first phase

A total of 44,232 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections 2023.

UP districts where municipal polls 2023 are being held

The districts where mayoral election will be held in the first phase are:

1- Saharanpur

2- Shamli

3- Muzaffarnagar

4- Bijnor

5- Amroha

6- Moradabad

7- Rampur

8- Sambhal

9- Agra

10- Firozabad

11- Mathura

12- Mainpuri

13- Jhansi

14- Jalaun

15- Lalitpur

16- Kaushambi

17- Prayagraj

18- Fatehpur

19- Pratapgarh

20- Unnao

21- Hardoi

22- Lucknow

23- Rae Bareli

24- Sitapur

25- Lakhimpur Kheri

26- Gonda

27- Bahraich

28- Balrampur

29- Shravasti

30- Gorakhpur

31- Deoria

32- Maharajganj

33- Kushinagar

34- Ghazipur

35- Varanasi

36- Chandauli

37- Jaunpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has cast his vote in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote in Gorakhpur.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will cast their votes in Prayagraj and Lucknow, respectively. Former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will also cast his vote in Lucknow.

Security heightened in UP for municipal polls 2023

As per the Uttar Pradesh police, 19,880 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 1,01,477 head constables and constables, 47,985 home guards, 86 companies of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary, 35 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, and 7,500 under-training sub-inspectors have been deployed for the smooth conduct of municipal elections.

When is second phase of UP municipal elections 2023?

Voting for the second and last phase of Uttar Pradesh urban body elections will be held on 11 May.

Counting of votes for both the phases will take place on 13 May.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 04, 2023 11:06:45 IST

