The entrance exam is conducted for admission to diploma courses or programmes at various polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh and will be held between 31 August to 4 September

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 admit cards have been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) today, 25 August. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from JEECUP’s official website, jeecup.nic.in.

As per the council, UPJEE 2021 is scheduled to begin on 31 August and end on 4 September. This year, the exam will be conducted through online mode (CBT) in three shifts. The first shift will begin from 8.00 am to 10.30 am, the second shift will commence from 12.00 noon to 2.30 pm, and the third will start from 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm.

For the unversed, this entrance exam is conducted by the council for admission to diploma courses or programmes at various polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official notice, candidates will be able to make their choices for branches and institutes online at appropriate time. Also, the verification of documents will be done at the time of the seat allocation or admission process.

Check steps to download UP JEE admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on Admit Card download link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to fill in their details and submit

Step 4: After submitting details, the admit card of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for future use or reference

Direct link to download admit card: https://jeecup.nic.in/WebInfo/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P

Within 10 days of the examination, the result or score of UP JEE 2021 will be declared. Candidates should note that this grade will comprise the actual marks, which have been obtained in the examination along with those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (polytechnic) counselling.

According to scores obtained by the candidate, eligible students will be offered admission based on their reservation, choices, and state open rank of UPJEE (polytechnic)-2021. The admission will be made through a seat allocation process which will be announced later by the council.