UP: Hindu boy killed allegedly over affair with Muslim girl; latter killed and buried too

Primary investigation suggests the two were caught by teenage girl's brothers in an objectionable position post which they were killed

Basti (UP): Suspecting an honour killing incident here on Sunday, local police are exhuming the dead body of a teenage girl days after the recovery of her alleged boyfriend’s half naked dead body from a Sugarcane field.

Primary investigation suggests the two were caught by teenage girl’s brothers in an objectionable position post which they were killed.

The incident came to light after cops at Rudhauli police station in Basti district received a call from a farmer named Paras Nath Chaudhary informing about a dead body thrown in his farm. The deceased was identified as Ankit from the same village.

Several injury marks were found on the deceased’s body. When Ankit’s body was found, he was wearing a green shirt with all buttons open and his pant had slipped down to his feet, cops told ANI.

Police contacted his family and realised that he used to drive a tractor at one Irshad’s house in the village. He went incommunicado after leaving home at night. He did not return while his phone also switched off.

Assistant Superintendant of Police Deependra Choudhary told ANI that the brother of deceased informed that victim had gone to Irshad and Irfan’s house. He also hinted towards a relationship between their sister and Ankit.

As they reached Irshad’s house, the girl was told to have died under mysterious circumstances after which she was buried by the family members.”It turned out that the sister of Irshad and Irfan had died in mysterious circumstances during the night and was buried,” ASP told ANI.

Meanwhile, Ankit’s family seemed to have join the dots on their own as they filed a complaint accusing the male members of the girl’s family of allegedly killing them both. They buried girl’s body and disposed of the boy’s dead body in a nearby sugarcane field, Ankit’s father said in his complaint.

ASP Choudhary said the process of exhuming the girl’s body from the grave has begun and they are preparing to conduct a post-mortem on both bodies to investigate the honor killing angle.

Based on the complaint, a case has registered a case and the probe is on, “Police have been deployed in the village in large numbers and the matter is being investigated. The culprits would be caught soon,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.