UP: Government school teacher-student, lovers found hanging from tree; police points to 'public shame'

Saharanpur: In an expected case of suicide the bodies of a 45-year-old teacher at a government school and his student from XI standard were found hanging in the forests of UP’s Saharanpur on Tuesday night. The two were reportedly missing since 3 September, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after a foul smell coming from Mohand forests in Saharanpur led the locals to the recovery of the two dead bodies that were suspended from a tree. The bodies were badly decomposed and looked at least a week to 10 days old, police said.

The deceased were identified as Virendra (45), a native of Rasoolpur Kheri, where he used to teach Mathematics in a Government Inter College. The girl who was find with him lived in Biharigarh police station area and studied in the same school in class XI.

As per cops, Virendra was married and had two teenage kids. He was allegedly having an affair with the girl from past few months. They had gone missing since the night of 3 September.

Vipin Tada, Senior Superintendent of Police in Saharanpur told media that the parents of the deceased girl had lodged a police complaint alleging abduction and rape after the two had gone missing. An FIR was also registered in the matter.

“A police team along with a Forensic Science laboratory van were dispatched immediately after we received the information about the decomposed dead bodies in the jungle, they were identified as missing persons on the basis of their clothing,” he said adding that a bike was recovered from however they could not find a suicide note from anywhere near the spot.

SSP said that the bodies were at least a week old and a detailed investigation from possible angles of suicide and murder was launched, “prima facie, the condition of the dead bodies suggest that they died by suicide however we are also probing a murder angle into it,” he said adding that he doesnt think there is an honour killing angle reportedly because Virendra had called his parents two days after being missing.

“His family told him that the news of his affair had spread everywhere and a police report has also been filed,” SSP said adding that fear of humiliation might have prompted them to kill themselves.

Police sources and media reports suggest that the two had gone missing some four months ago too. However, police brought them back within 24 hours. After being recovered, the girl had said in police statement that she went with her teacher on her will and was not kidnapped.

(With inputs from agencies)

