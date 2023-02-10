UP Global Investors Summit 2023: India is reforming out of conviction, not compulsion, says PM Narendra Modi

Lucknow: Highlighting the country’s development strides and investment-friendly environment and pointing out that Uttar Pradesh is leading the growth of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is reforming not out of compulsion, but out of conviction.

If India is the bright spot in the world, then Uttar Pradesh is leading the growth of the country, PM Modi said after inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh’s growth has been noteworthy. People used to say that it was hard to develop UP and the law and order situation could not be improved. UP was known for scams and no one had any hopes for UP. But, within just five to six years, UP has established a new identity for itself. Today Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability.”

The PM said a big change is being witnessed in the thinking and aspirations of Indian society and youth today. The aspirations of the country are pushing the governments, and these aspirations are pushing the development work.

Prime Minister said that UP has also reaped great benefits from the work that has been done on social, digital and infrastructure in India. He said the Centre has abolished dozens of archaic laws and today India is truly on the path of speed and scale.

In this year’s budget, PM said Rs 35,000 crore has been provisioned for the energy transition. He said it reflects India’s commitment towards green energy. Mission Green Hydrogen gives strength to this very commitment, he said.

Prime Minister said more than 60 per cent of India’s total mobile production is in UP. One of the country’s two defence corridors is in UP. There are also endless possibilities here regarding fisheries, dairy and food processing.

In UP, PM said there are several new initiatives in dairy, fisheries, agriculture, food processing sectors and natural farming. Today, India is focused on crop diversification and reducing the input cost of farmers. Hence, the government is putting a lot of effort into promoting natural farming.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the Central government has put forward a new vision for the business community in the country, which is now looked upon with trust and respect.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Rajnath Singh said, “The slope of industrial growth in the country was declining due to some historical reasons because of which people used to hesitate to step into the business sector despite the availability of all resources. Because of this pseudo-secularism, the established industries were also hampered. However, the encouragement and achievements in the sector during the previous years show how the government has presented a new approach towards the business committee.”

“The business community is now looked upon with trust and respect as a wealth contributor as the previous ineffective rules- which were a Red Tape for the industry have now turned into a Red carpet,” he added.

He further termed the faith of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and Global Investors Committee in the country’s business sector a ‘matter of pride’ and said: “under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh will also gain the pace of development which was once taken up by Gujarat during his Chief Ministerial phase.”

“Because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath UP has now become Health up, Education up, Infrastructure up, Investment up, Return of Investment up,” he added.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries said that regional imbalances are fast disappearing in India while the divide between urban and rural India is also closing.

“Thanks to your (prime minister’s) far-sightedness, regional imbalances are fast disappearing. Uttar Pradesh is a shining example of this. The divide between urban India and rural Bharat is also closing,” Ambani said, speaking at the inaugural ceremony.

“I am confident that India is on a very strong growth path,” Ambani said, citing four major reasons for his conviction.

They are technology adoption, the largest youth population, disappearing regional imbalances and unprecedented hope among people.

“Indians are embracing technology at a rate unseen even in the developed world,” he said, giving reference to the rollout of high-speed 5G services in India.

Talking about India’s youth, he said they are brimming with entrepreneurial energy and passion and there innovations and ideas will take the world by storm.

“Nobody in the world can question the fundamentals of Indian economy. They are robust. And now is the time for all our enterprises to step up on the accelerator,” he added.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, said an official statement.

