New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the state government has provided more than 5 lakh government jobs in the last six years.

In an exclusive interview to News 18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, CM Yogi said, “In the last six years, we gave more than 5 lakh government jobs in the state. Through the help of MSME and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Scheme, we gave a platform to more than 1.61 lakh youths in the state.”

The UP Chief Minister also said that schemes of the centre and state governments provided economic independence to businesses and traders in the state.

“Through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana and other schemes, the state government helped in providing economic independence to more than 60 lakh traders and industrialists,” the chief minister said.

He said that in the next six years, the state will be able to provide employment to lakhs of youths. Uttar Pradesh has 96 lakh Units for the MSME sector and the state has immense scope for employment, he added.

The chief minister also said that with PM Modi’s leadership, the GDP and per capita income of UP doubled and the state is targeting to become a one trillion dollar economy.

“If the country has to make an economy of 5 trillion, then the role of Uttar Pradesh will be big. PM Modi had given a target of 1 trillion-dollar economy of Uttar Pradesh. Utter Pradesh is state of opportunity. We have target to bring investment more than our GDP,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.