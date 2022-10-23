UP: Four killed, 42 injured as sleeper bus meets with accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

India

Four persons were killed and 42 others were injured after a sleeper bus they were travelling in met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Sunday.

FP Staff October 23, 2022 09:13:30 IST
Representational image.

New Delhi: Four persons were killed and 42 others were injured after a sleeper bus they were travelling in met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Sunday.

“A sleeper bus en route to Ajmer from Gorakhpur with passengers met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Saifai Police Station. Four people were killed and about 42 are seriously injured,” said ADM, Etawah district.

According to the Etawah administration, there were 50 passengers onboard and the authorities fear the death toll might go up.

The injured have been admitted to Saifai’s PGI Hospital, added the ADM.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: October 23, 2022 09:13:30 IST

