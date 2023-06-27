A farmer takes extensive measures to safeguard his crops from harm. In a similar scenario, farmers of the Jahan Nagar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri donned bear costumes to protect their hard-earned sugarcane crops. According to ANI, around 40-45 monkeys have been meandering in the area and harming crops. Since no action had been taken upon repeated requests to the authorities, the farmers had to jump in to care for their crops themselves.

In general, farmers use various techniques like scarecrows, fences, cannons, sirens, motion lights, predator silhouettes, repellants among others to protect their crops. However, when everything else failed, Uttar Pradesh sugarcane farmers took to themselves. Gajender Singh, a farmer belonging to the same place said: “We appealed to authorities but no attention was paid.” adding, “So, many farmers contributed money and bought this costume for Rs 4,000 to protect the crops.”

ANI shared the news on Twitter. The picture shows black bear-clad farmers seated in the fields. The heavily built mammals with large skulls and strong jaws possessing shaggy hair can certainly shoo monkeys away with their might.

The crucial information reached concerned authorities, leading to a reply from Sanjay Biswal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Lakhimpur Kheri. He said: “I assure farmers that we will take all measures to stop monkeys from damaging crops.”

“Eeb Allay Ooo,” wrote another user in reference to the 2019 drama-comedy movie by the same name. In this movie, a young migrant worker is hired as a monkey repellent after becoming the newest member of the team to be stationed outside government buildings.

Similar incidents

According to a report by The Times of India, earlier, a farmer named Bhaskar Reddy from Koheda Mandal in Siddipet came up with the same ingenious way to frighten monkeys away. This was to protect maize, paddy and vegetables in his fields. As a result of the bear, monkeys would rarely venture into his agricultural fields.

