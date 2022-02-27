UP Election 2022: 53.93% turnout till 5 pm; 'pariwarwadis put obstacles in development' says PM Modi

In a veiled attack at Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'Pariwarwadis' used to put obstacles in the development the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to bring in Uttar Pradesh

A voter turnout of 53.98 per cent till 5 pm was recorded on Sunday in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A total of 693 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting, which commenced at 7 am and ended atl 6 pm.

The government data shows the highest voter turnout of 59.64 per cent in Chitrakoot, followed by 58.01 per cent in Ayodhya, 57.24 per cent in Shrawasti and 57.01 per cent in Kaushambi. Pratapgarh recorded the lowest voter turnout of 50.25 per cent so far, ANI said in a report.

53.98 % voters turnout recorded till 5 pm in the fifth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/uAuuEulrHr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022

Amethi and Rae Bareli, considered Congress bastion, recorded a voter turnout of 52.77 per cent and 56.06 per cent. Other districts like Sultanpur witnessed a voter turnout of 54.88 per cent, 54.31 per cent in Gonda, 54.65 per cent in Barabanki, 55 per cent in Baharaich and 57.24 per cent in Shrawasti.

A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli, are undergoing polling today, ANI said.

Meanwhile, in a thinly-veiled attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'pariwarwadis' used to put obstacles in the development the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to bring in Uttar Pradesh, ANI said in a report.

Addressing a public rally at his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi said that in the last five years the double engine government has tried sincerely for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

"When these Pariwarwadis (SP) were in power, they used to put obstacles in whatever work we used to bring for development of UP. But in the last five years, the double engine government has tried sincerely for the development of Uttar Pradesh," said Modi.

According to ANI, he further slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the crimes in the state during their governance and said that terrorists were fearless because SP was with them.

"In Kashi, there used to be bomb blasts on the ghats. The terrorists were fearless because Samajwadi Party was with them. The government was openly withdrawing the cases from the terrorists," he said.

The prime minister said that when public welfare schemes will reach 100 per cent of the beneficiaries then there will be no possibility of appeasement and discrimination, ANI said.

"I do not like to criticize anyone personally nor do I want to criticize anyone. But when I was publicly wished for my death in Kashi, I really felt very happy, my heartfelt very relaxed. I felt that even my staunch opponents were seeing how much love the people of Kashi had for me. Those people have fulfilled my wish. This means that till my death neither the people of Kashi will leave me nor will Kashi leave me," he said.

Modi said that Kashi has been the ancient capital of India's culture but, the previous governments tried to push the people of Banaras into the pit of trouble by depriving them of development. He said that Varanasi will open the way for the country to be free from poverty and crime.

"Today Banaras is changing with the blessings of Mahadev. Today Kashi Vishwanath Dham is standing as a grand tableau of our identity according to the dignity of Kashi and the country. After a long time, Baba's Dham and Maa Ganga are connected once again," said PM Modi.

The prime minister said the BJP workers and leaders have come into politics to serve the people, ANI said.

"During the COVID-19, the party launched the 'Service Hi Sangathan' campaign. I know how each and every worker of BJP was engaged in the service of the common man. Our workers brought ration to the people, delivered medicines from door to door, distributed masks," said PM Modi.

"The party which has the strength of hardworking workers like you, its victory is sure. Your enthusiasm, confidence is visible in Booth Vijay Sammelan that we will win every booth too. Along with this, you will also score full in the entire region," he added.

The prime minister also appealed to the voters to advise others to vote for development in large numbers. Modi also greeted people gathered for a public rally in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on 3 and 7 March. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

