UP: Drunk Lakhimpur CMO heckles journalists, video goes viral

Lakhimpur Kheri: A video of Dr Arunendra Tripathi, CMO of Lakhimpur Kheri district, is going viral on social media, in which the CMO is seen heckling local journalists, allegedly in an inebriated condition.

As per reports, the video is from Wednesday night. In the video, the CMO knocks down a journalist’s mobile phone who tried to ask the him a question presumably on his drunkenness. After this, his employees supported him as he walked to his car.

Local reports reveal that the CMO had reached the hospital in a drunken state after receiving information about an accident. Knowing this, local journalists who had also gathered at the hospital confronted him and asked why he was drunk.

This made CMO furious and he allegedly started abusing the said journalists. Things escalated even more when Tripathi knocked one of the journalist’s phone in rage.

In the video, the CMO was also heard saying, “These people come to ask for donations”. When journalists asked him to explain on this, he reiterated that this donation is in the name of advertisement.

The 1 minute and 28-second-long video is being widely shared on social media since late Thursday night. The CMO has not shared any clarification on this so far.

The viral video was also tweeted by the Samajwadi Party’s twitter handle.

