UP D.El.Ed 3rd Semester Result 2019: Examination Regulatory Authority announces third semester result; check scores at examregulatoryauthorityup.in

Uttar Pradesh D.El.ED Result 2019 | The Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) of Uttar Pradesh announced the results for the third semester examination of Diploma in Elementary Education Exam (D.El.ED) today (Wednesday, 28 August). Students who appeared for the examination can log on to the official website—examregulatoryauthorityup.in to check and download their result. Likewise, students can also access their scores through the direct link provided here.

Steps to check Uttar Pradesh D.El.ED Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: From the tabs on the on site, select 'Results'

Step 3: Select the year and course from the drop down

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required credentials

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result PDF for future reference.

According to reports, around 1.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 1.6 lakh appeared for the D.El.Ed third semester exam in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 1,54,526 candidates have qualified in the D.El.Ed. exam making the overall pass percentage 91.11 percent. All those candidates who qualify for the UP D.El.Ed will be eligible to apply for CTET December 2019 examination.