UP criminal Gufran, wanted in multiple murder & dacoity cases, shot dead in 5 am encounter

A criminal, identified as Gufran, wanted in multiple murder and dacoity cases has been shot dead by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter on Tuesday around 5 am near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur, Kaushambi district.

SP Kaushambi Brijesh Srivastava said, “He (Gufran) was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000.”

A 9mm cartridge, .32 bore pistol and an ‘Apache’ bike were recovered from the encounter site, an official said.

Gufran, against whom more than 13 cases of murder, loot and robbery were registered in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts was shot during the encounter that broke out around 5 am in Kaushambi. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On April 24, Gufran had shot and looted ‘Saresham Jeweler’ in Pratapgarh. A video of the incident showed the criminal firing after the loot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police in a statement said around 5:00 am this (Tuesday) morning, a team of the STF was conducting a raid in Kaushambi district. "Gufran was confronted by the team and opened fire following which the cops retaliated, and in the cross-firing, Gufran was shot and injured," the police added.

The statement further said that Gufran was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The encounter on Tuesday comes within hours after the Uttar Pradesh government launched “Operation Conviction” to identify 20 cases each in every district related with rape, murder, dacoity, conversion and cow slaughter for speedy trial and conviction within 30 days of framing of charges.

According to a report by NDTV, since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, there have been over 10,900 encounters, in which over 185 criminals have been killed.

With inputs from agencies

