UP court sends Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: A court in UP's Lakhimpur on Monday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody.

He was presented before the court through video conferencing from Sitapur Jail. The court will hear his bail plea on 13 July.

A case was registered against Zubair in Lakhimpur Kheri by an employee of a private news channel over a fact-check tweet in September 2021.

Zubair was arrested by the cyber unit of the Delhi Police on 27 June for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

On 8 July, the Alt News co-founder was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

However, he was later served a warrant by the Lakhimpur Kheri police to appear before a court in the case related to the private channel.

With inputs from agencies

