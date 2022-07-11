UP court sends Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody
He was presented before the Lakhimpur court through video conferencing from Sitapur Jail. The court will hear his bail plea on 13 July
New Delhi: A court in UP's Lakhimpur on Monday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody.
He was presented before the court through video conferencing from Sitapur Jail. The court will hear his bail plea on 13 July.
A case was registered against Zubair in Lakhimpur Kheri by an employee of a private news channel over a fact-check tweet in September 2021.
Zubair was arrested by the cyber unit of the Delhi Police on 27 June for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.
On 8 July, the Alt News co-founder was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.
However, he was later served a warrant by the Lakhimpur Kheri police to appear before a court in the case related to the private channel.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi: Patiala House court reserves order on Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea
Delhi Police on Saturday said Pravda Media, Alt News’ parent company, received over Rs 2 lakh through various transactions wherein either the mobile phone number or the IP address was of foreign countries, which included Pakistan and several Middle Eastern countries
Mohammad Zubair case: Bail can’t be granted based on the gravity of offences alleged, says Delhi court rejecting plea
Atul Shrivastava, representing Delhi Police, said there are donations from countries like Pakistan and Syria and hence the case is not just about a simple tweet when Zubair’s lawyer said, "The mentioned tweet belonged to the comedy 'Kissi Se Na Kehna’, which was not censored
Mohammed Zubair summoned by UP's Lakhimpur Kheri court
The Lakhimpur Kheri court summoned Mohammed Zubair to appear before it on 11 July