UP: Cops inaction in murder case led to a man’s suicide

Kannauj: A 54-year-old man who was fighting to get justice in his brother’s murder case ended up taking his life too over alleged ‘harassment’ by local police officer in Kannauj’s Jalalpur Thakuran village on Thursday.

The deceased Tukman used to live in a house constructed in an agriculture field and on Thursday morning he was found hanging from a tree, police said.

His family members have alleged that he was disturbed over a police sub-inspector threatening of sending him to jail in connection with his brother’s murder case.

Angry over the incident, locals from the village staged a protest keeping the body on the eastern bypass road, disrupting vehicular traffic for around three hours.

Tukman’s distant relative Anil said on August 21 night his brother Kailash Rathore was murdered with an axe, after which a report was filed against three people of the village.

Anil alleged that the sub-inspector, instead of apprehending the people named in the FIR for his brother’s murder, was threatening Tukman of sending him to jail.

The family members said they will not allow the body to be moved from the spot till justice is received.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Arvind Kumar assured of action after proper inquiry into the allegations.

