UP Congress leader booked for assaulting party worker for donning saffron kurta

The Amethi district Congress chief has been booked for allegedly abusing and beating up a party worker Akhilesh Shukla for donning a saffron kurta to the party office.

However, Youth Congress district president Shubham Singh dismissed the allegation saying that it was a conspiracy to tarnish the Congress image.

On the complaint of Shukla, an FIR has been lodged against Congress district unit president Pradeep Singhal, Youth Congress district president Shubham Singh and others for abusing and beating Shukla and issuing life threats to him, Station House Officer of Amethi Kotwali police station Arun Kumar Dwivedi said.

Shukla, a former vice president of the Amethi Congress unit, said when he visited the party office at Durgapur Road here wearing a saffron kurta and white pants on Thursday evening, party workers accused him of supporting the BJP through his attire instead of campaigning for the Congress for the upcoming municipal elections here, the police officer said.

The argument escalated soon and a dozen people, including Singhal and Singh, thrashed him fiercely and tore his clothes, he said quoting the Shukla’s complaint. Subsequently, a case was registered late Thursday evening under the Indian Penal Code, Dwivedi said.

Singh added that Shukla was making “wild allegations” as he failed to get a position in the district party leadership.

