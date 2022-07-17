UP: Communal clashes breakout after unidentified miscreants throw pieces of meat in temple compound in Kannauj

Enraged over the incident, a mob set three meat shops, located a short distance away from the temple, on fire. Police added that the gate of a graveyard was also damaged in the violence that ensued

New Delhi: Communal clashes broke out in Rasoolabad village after unidentified miscreants threw pieces of meat in the compound of a village temple and desecrated idols at two places in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Saturday, police said, reports IANS.

Enraged over the incident, a mob set three meat shops, located a short distance away from the temple, on fire. Police added that the gate of a graveyard was also damaged in the violence that ensued, it reported.

According to police, the incident took place in Rasoolabad village located within the Talgram police station limits. Jagdish Jatav, the temple priest, found the pieces of meat inside the temple at around 4 am and the locals informed the police about it.

Officials of the local administration and police reached the spot and ensured that the pieces of meat were removed from the temple premises and the compound was cleaned. However, members of local Hindu groups staged a protest against the incident and blocked the Talgram-Indergarh road.

"The protesters were assured of strict action against the perpetrators, after which they called off the stir and cleared the road," Circle Officer of the area Shivpratap Singh said.

Police have lodged an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the incident and launched a probe.

The situation turned tense in the afternoon when the mob set the three meat shops ablaze. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Senior officials rushed to the spot with additional police force to maintain law and order. The officials said the situation was under control and they had increased police patrolling on foot in the entire city.

"A police team has been deployed in the area. The situation is currently under control. The matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits," District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

With input from agencies

