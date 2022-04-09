UP CMO Twitter account hacked: Cyber experts to probe case, govt vows strict action against 'anti-social elements'
The Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was restored after it was hacked on Saturday
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office's (CMO) official Twitter account was hacked, the state government on Saturday said that strict action will be taken against the culprits after an investigation by cyber experts.
"It is informed that there was an attempt to hack the official Twitter account of the Chief Minister's Office @CMOfficeUP last night by anti-social elements. Some tweets were posted by them which were recovered immediately. After the investigation of the case by cyber experts, the strictest action will be taken against the responsible," said the Uttar Pradesh government.
The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.
The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.
