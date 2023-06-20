UP CM Yogi credits PM Modi for changing perception of India, says even people in PoK want to join India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the global perception of India and said that even people in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) want to join India and be a part of its success story.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 2,339 development projects worth Rs 1,212 crore in Ambedkarnagar, the Chief Minister said, “Today Kashmir is governed by Indian laws and is moving forward with a new stream of peace and development. Today there is a demand in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to make them a part of India, they also want to join India. Nobody wants to stand with Pakistan.”

#WATCH | Today Kashmir is governed by Indian laws and is moving forward with a new stream of peace and development. Today there is a demand in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to make them a part of India, they also want to join India. Nobody wants to stand with Pakistan: Uttar Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/sVmUaDgZbb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2023

All praise for PM Modi, CM Yogi said that nine years of the BJP-led government have been unique in Indian history.

“No one could think of abolishing Article 370 in Kashmir, but the Prime Minister made it a reality. Whether it be the development of India’s infrastructure, internal and external security, or the work of taking schemes for poor welfare to the general public, everything has been done with great sincerity,” added the chief minister.

The Chief Minister emphasised that today’s India has changed and the world now looks to India in crisis, and the Prime Minister now serves as a ‘Sankatmochak.’

Highlighting the issue of infiltration in border regions, the CM Yogi said that it does not happen anymore.

“Even if someone dares to do so, India today has the courage to carry out airstrikes and surgical strikes inside the enemy’s own stronghold in order to destroy him,” he added.

“Nine years ago, there was terrorism, extremism, Maoism, and Naxalism in this country, which was spread out over more than 115 districts; today, it has been reduced to 3-4 districts. By eradicating Naxalism and Maoism from Indian soil, the foundation for Ram Rajya has been laid, and its vision will soon be realised,” said the chief minister.

The CM also highlighted that India had surpassed Britain to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and is also leading the G20 group of countries today.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan, the Chief Minister further said, “While India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is providing free ration to over 80 crore people, the people in the neighbouring country are struggling to get two meals a day.”

“Pakistan is getting punished for its sins. India is embarking on a new journey, while Pakistan is starving,” CM Yogi said.

He asserted that Kashi Vishwanath Dham has evolved into a grand Dham in recent years and that a magnificent Ram temple is currently being constructed in Ayodhya.

“Keep in mind that as Ayodhya develops, Ambedkarnagar will directly benefit from it, and Ambedkarnagar will benefit the most from the Ayodhya Corridor. This is the honour of the heritage”, he pointed out.

Hitting out at the Congress party, the CM said, “Today no one can devour money meant for the government schemes, it goes directly to the poor’s account, and the middlemen have disappeared. In contrast, during the time of the Congress, only 15 rupees out of every 100 sent reached the poor.”

With inputs from agencies

