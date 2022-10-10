UP CM Yogi Adityanath to dole out New Year’s gift of promotions to over 70 IPS officers

New Delhi: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will be promoting over 70 IPS officers ahead of the new year, police sources said.

As per information, a promotion committee meeting is scheduled by the end of December after which 36 officers of the 2010 batch will get selection grade.

Apart from this, 9 IPS officers of 2019 batch will become Superintendent of Police (SP) from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The committee is also expected to consider names of 11 officers of 2009 batch to promote them from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Several names have been doing the rounds.

Those who are rumoured to be elevated includes Bahraich Police Chief KK Chaudhary, Jaunpur SP Ajay Kumar Sahni, Bareilly SSP Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia, Pilibhit SP Dinesh P, Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj and Lucknow Police Commissionerate DCP Western Shiva Simmi Chanappa.

Two officers of this batch Neha Pandey and Rahul are on central deputation, so they will not get the benefit of immediate promotion, sources said.

Sources say, that this year only six IPS officers from 2005 batch will become Inspector General (IG) from DIG.

Among them are the names of Aligarh range DIG Deepak Kumar, Gorakhpur range DIG J. Ravinder Gaur, Basti Range DIG RK Bhardwaj, Devipatan DIG Upendra Agarwal and Azamgarh DIG Akhilesh Kumar. Another officer of this batch, Subhash Chandra Dubey, may also become IG from DIG.

Ankaj Sharma, Manzil Saini and Prem Kumar Gautam of this batch are on central deputation.

Meanwhile, since Additional Directorate General(s) in the state are already posted on more than double the posts, there are some 7 IPS officers of the same rank whose promotion is doubtful, sources added.

This list includes IG Intelligence Bhagwan Swarup of 1998 batch, IG PS West Zone Amit Chandra, Joint Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Piyush Mordia, IG Budget SK Bhagat, Secretary Home BD Palson, IG Varanasi Range Satyanarayan and IG Recruitment Padmaja Chauhan.

Apart from this there are also a few IPS officers who were in the race of Director General of Police (DGP) but they might have to retire without it as their tenure is ending in year 2023. This list has GL Meena, RP Singh, DS Chauhan, RK Vishwakarma and Chandra Prakash.

Sources said that out of these, if anyone is made a full-time DGP on the basis of extension, then his tenure will be of two years. And since, Ashish Gupta of DG rank will be available to serve after two months’ leave, only three to four ADGs will get a chance to become DG next year, sources said.

Among those who are most likely to become DG next year are: 1990 batch IPS MK Bashal, Tanuja Srivastava and Satish Mathur.

If only three vacancies are created in 2023, then ADG PTS Meerut Anju Gupta will retire without joining the rank of DG. As of now, the confirmed names have not been announced from anywhere. All these names have been added to the news on the basis of sources.

