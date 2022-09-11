UP: CM Yogi Adityanath announces compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to kin of 2 deceased Jawans
The departed were Army Jawan Suraj Pal and Navy Jawan Haresh Kumar Singh. While Pal lost his life during a military exercise in the high altitude range of Ladakh. Singh lost his life in Visakhapatnam, the place where he was posted, due to COVID-19
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a compensation of 50 lakh rupees each to the kin of two jawans of the Indian Army who lost their lives in two separate incidents while performing their duties.
The deceased were identified as Army Jawan Suraj Pal and Navy Jawan Haresh Kumar Singh. Pal lost his life during a military exercise in the high altitude range of Ladakh due to a parachute glitch. Singh lost his life in Visakhapatnam, the place where he was posted, due to COVID-19.
Substantiating the compensatory amount, the chief minister also announced a government job to a family member of the deceased. In addition to it, he announced a road to be christened on the names of each of these martyrs in their respective districts.
कर्तव्य पालन के दौरान वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए हाथरस निवासी सेना के जवान श्री सूरज पाल जी तथा आगरा निवासी नौसेना के जवान श्री हरेश कुमार सिंह जी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!
प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व परिजनों को यह दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 11, 2022
मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।
परिजनों को ₹50-50 लाख की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान किए जाने के साथ ही परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी तथा जनपदों की एक-एक सड़क का नामकरण भी शहीदों के नाम पर किया जाएगा।
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार दिवंगत सैनिकों के परिजनों के साथ खड़ी है।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 11, 2022
