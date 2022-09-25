UP: Class 12 student shoots school principal after being scolded

Sitapur: A student of a private school shot at his principal on Saturday after the latter scolded him following an altercation with a peer, police said.

The principal, Ram Singh Verma, was shot twice. The incident took place at Adarsh Ramswaroop Inter College in Sadarpur police station area of Biswan tehsil, they said.

“Yesterday (23 September), the accused student had a fight with another student who later complained about the same to the principal,” said Narendra Pratap Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur.

According to the Quint, he further added that the principal called both the students, scolded them and beat them up. “The accused student was upset because of this, which led him to get a countrymade pistol to school the next day, and fire at the principal of the school,” Singh said.

The accused student, Gurinder Singh, had a quarrel with another student on Friday. Later, Singh was scolded by Verma, Singh added.

Angry over being scolded, Singh shot at Verma twice. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, the ASP said, adding that the principal has been referred to Lucknow for treatment.

The principal was shot in the stomach and was taken to a local CHC before being transferred to the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow. After a thorough examination, the doctors determined that the bullet did not damage any vital organs and exited the principal’s body.

According to Times of India, Sitapur superintendent of police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said that prima facie, a .315 bore country-made pistol was used by the accused.

“Two police teams were formed to nab the accused while a case was registered against the miscreant under the charges of attempt to murder,” he said.

The accused student, Gurinder Singh, has been taken into custody, according to ASP Narendra Pratap Singh.

UPDATE | The accused, a class 12 student who opened fire on the school principal has been taken into custody: ASP Narendra Pratap Singh https://t.co/dJOGJ1hfb8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2022

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.