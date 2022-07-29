UP child rights’ body urges state to ban students in school uniform from parks, malls during school hours
A member of the commission wrote that when students go to these places after bunking school, there is also a possibility of an unpleasant incident to happen
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) on 28 July, wrote a letter to all the District Magistrates (DM) in the state that now students can't go to public places wearing school uniforms. This includes places like parks, malls, and restaurants.
The Commission took such a decision because some students go out after bunking the school. This decision has been taken to put a stop to this. Along with this, the member of the commission, Dr Suchita Chaturvedi has instructed all the district magistrates to follow it.
“Keeping in view the interest of the students, the DMs have been requested to ban the entry of students in school uniforms in all public places of their district during school hours,” the letter said.
According to Hindustan Times, Dr Chaturvedi also wrote in the letter that when students go to these places after bunking school, there is also a possibility of an unpleasant incident to happen.
She also said that it is the collective responsibility of the society to protect the interest of all minors up to the age of 18. The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is keeping a close watch and is doing its bit in this regard.
In the letter UPSCPCR mentioned that it has the authority to take appropriate action in matters related to child protection and rights. It also said that the commission has full right to take suo moto cognizance of violation of rights of children and violation of their safety.
With input from agencies
