UP: Burqa-clad man roaming in Dussehra fair in Bareilly beaten by public, handed over to police
The locals saw the person roaming around at the Dussehra fair in a burqa. On suspicion, they caught the man and handed him over to police
Bareilly: A Muslim man was beaten up by locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on suspicion of being a child lifter and handed over to police after he was caught roaming at a Dussehra fair in burqa.
The incident took palce in Bareilly’s Baheri region, according to reports.
As per a report, the man refused to disclose his name after being asked by police officials and apparantly said he came to attend the Dussehra mela on “Allah’s will”.
Interestingly, when the police officials tried to take him to a local police station, he insisted upon going on foot.
(With inputs from agencies)
