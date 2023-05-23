UP bride fined over Rs 15,000 for riding on top of a moving SUV; video goes viral

It is the age of the internet with people tuning into their social media accounts to remain connected with others and share interesting content on a regular basis. People also create and share multiple Reels on Instagram, for which they go to a huge extent and often risk their lives and violate safety rules. In one case of violation on the road in Uttar Pradesh, a bride was seen riding on the top of a car’s bonnet and got fined by the police. The woman reportedly did the stunt for the sake of creating an Instagram reel on her wedding day, the consequences of which didn’t work much in her favour.

Dressed in a heavy bridal lehenga, the woman was seated on the bonnet of an SUV, while the cameraman moved in front of her, recording the clip. The stunt not just caught the attention of the onlookers but also of social media users. The video was shared on Instagram by a page named ‘Sach Kadwa Hai’ with a caption that reads, “Arey kyu risk lete ho itna (Why take so much risk?)”

The video also had a text on it reading, “Bride rides on car bonnet for reels, gets fined Rs 15,500 by UP Police,”

As per the latest reports, the bride’s stunt didn’t go well with the state police, as she was immediately booked and was reportedly slammed with a fine of Rs 15,500 for violating traffic rules.

In reaction to the video, the incident also caught the attention of social media users who took to the comment section and raised questions about safety rules and the misuse of social media.

A user wrote, “This is wrong way. Why do it on a busy road.”

“15 lakh ka challan hona chahiye (The fine should be Rs 15 lakhs),” a comment read.

“Excellent, for fame people going to any extent fine should be more higher,” a third user commented.

The video has so far amassed thousands of views along with more than 4,000 likes and several comments.

