UP: Born out of rape, son helps mother get justice 28 yrs after she was violated for 6 months at the age of just 12

Shahjahanpur: Almost three decades ago, Mohammed Razi and his brother Naqi Hasan used to climb over the boundary wall of a house in their locality only to repeatedly rape a 12-year-old minor when they knew no one was home.

Of this repeated violations, a son was born and immediately given up for adoption; the family of the victim said ‘it is the right thing to do; this will give you a second chance in life’.

The son, who kept asking his foster parents as where they had gotten him from, was 13 years later returned to the victim. It was him who has brought the alleged rapists of his mother to the book. He encouraged his mother to file a case against the accused on 4 March, 2021, at Sadar Bazar Police Station.

Razi and Naqi’s sin has finally come to haunt them as they have been arrested 28 years after the repeated assault and rape after their DNA was matched to the boy born out of their savagery.

Childhood lost to lust

She wanted to join the police when she grew up, but everything went up in smoke and down her depression after, all of 12, she was allegedly raped by brothers in 1994.

Back in 1994, Mohammed Razi and Naqi Hasan used to live in the victim's neighbourhood. They used to jump over the boundary wall of her house and assault her whenever she was alone. The 12-year-old girl was raped for over six months by the two men.

"The incident is very old but the wounds it caused have not yet healed... It has brought my life to a standstill and I remember that moment again and again," the woman told BBC.

After the family discovered her pregnancy, the doctor who they approached declined to abort the foetus considering her frail health and young age. Soon after birth, the child was given up for adoption. The victim and her family were threatened with life and limb so did not register a police complaint.

"They threatened to kill my family and set our house on fire if I told anyone about the rape. My dream was to grow up and join the police, but because of those two people, all my dreams came to an end. I missed school. I could not study," she told BBC.

To overcame the pale of darkness that had descended upon the family, they moved to Rampur and in 2000 she got married and had a second child. However, around six years after the marriage, her husband found out about the rape and blamed her for it, the report stated, throwing her out of the house. She left along with her son and went to live wither her sister.

Following the victim’s complaint, Mohammed Razi and Naqi Hasan were asked to undergo a DNA test, along with the victim and her son. The test confirmed that the boy had the same DNA as the two accused.

While one of the two brothers was arrested around 10 days ago, the second accused was taken into custody on Wednesday, BBC reported.

Who is my father?

The woman's first son, who was given up for adoption, faced a lot of discrimination and taunted by others because of the absence of his complete identity, his father’s name. Around 13 years after adoption, the boy was returned to his mother. As per the report, the woman said her son used to tell her that he "cannot live this nameless life" and threatened suicide if she didn't reveal his father's name.

After hearing the truth, the son told her that she had to "fight this battle and teach the accused a lesson".

Quest for justice

In 2020, the woman revisited Shahjahanpur. However, she found it difficult to register a case against the accused as police reportedly stated that the matter was too old. The lawyer too was reluctant in the beginning, but later the lawyer filed an appeal in court and on the orders of the chief judicial magistrate of Shahjahanpur, a case was registered against the two accused in March 2021.

The woman stated that the police asked her to find the accused, as per the report.

"I found them and spoke to them on the phone. They recognised me and asked me why I wasn't dead yet. I said, now it's your turn to die," she said.

Shahjahanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S Anand told BBC, "This case was absolutely unexpected. When the woman came forward and filed a case, we were quite surprised. But we took a chance and took DNA samples of her son."

Another police official stated that one of them matched with the son's DNA samples." Thereafter, both the accused were arrested.

