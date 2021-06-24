Class 10 students will be assessed based on their marks obtained in Class 9 (50 percent marks) and the pre-boards of Class 10 (50 percent marks)

The Uttar Pradesh Board 2021 scorecards for Class 10 and Class 12 students are likely to be announced in July.

Ever since the board exams have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 56 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh are waiting for their board results.

Further giving clarity on college admissions, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that he has also asked the higher education department to begin admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in a transparent manner across the state.

Sharma recently conducted a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow to talk on various issues regarding the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Commission. In the meeting, Sharma directed officials to open a transfer portal for school and college principals and teachers of secondary and higher education departments by 28 June. Meanwhile, he also directed that the newly-appointed teachers should be allotted duties.

Earlier this month, on 20 June, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had announced the criteria on which the students of Classes 10 and 12 would be evaluated after the state government scrapped the exams.

As per the criteria created on a set formula, Class 10 students will be assessed based on their marks obtained in Class 9 (50 percent marks) and the pre-boards of Class 10 (50 percent marks). Whereas for Class 12 students, they would be evaluated based on their marks obtained in Class 10 (50 percent marks), Class 11 (40 percent marks), and pre-boards of Class 12 (remaining 10 percent).

This year, at least 56,04,628 students had registered themselves for Uttar Pradesh Board high school and intermediate examinations which are conducted by the state Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.