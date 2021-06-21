There are a total of 56,04,628 students who have registered themselves for the UP board examination this year

The evaluation criteria for Classes 10 and 12 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the Secondary Education Board of the state.

The formula was declared by Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of UP, after the state government cancelled board exams for Classes 10 and 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A committee headed by Aradhana Shukla, additional chief secretary, secondary education was formed in order to devise the evaluation criteria. This 11-member committee consisted of senior officials from the education department, experts and school principals. As many as 3,910 suggestions were sent to this committee by parents and teachers which were considered while finalising the marking criteria.

Here is the marking criteria designed by the state board:

For Class 10

Class 9: 50 percent weightage is going to be given to the marks obtained in this class

Class 10: The marks obtained in pre-board exams will be given 50 percent weightage

For Class 12

Class 10: 50 percentage weightage will be given to the marks obtained in this class

Class 11: The marks secured in class 11 will have 40 percentage weightage

Class 12: The score of pre-board exams carry 10 percent weightage

In case the practical exam marks are not available, the same would be calculated on the basis of the final marks scored by the student in that particular subject.

As per the Deputy CM, a merit list will not be prepared for this year. There are a total of 56,04,628 students who have registered themselves for the UP board examination this year. Out of this, 29,94,312 have registered for Class 10 while 26,10,316 registered themselves for Class 12.

Students will also be getting a chance to appear for the physical exam if they are not satisfied with the result.