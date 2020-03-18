Amid coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh decides to promote all govt school students till class eight without exams

Lucknow: Students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

Examinations in primary schools were scheduled between 23 and 28 March.

"Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools run by the basic education department, of class one to eight to next classes without examination. All schools have been closed till 2 April," Additional Chief Secretary, Education Renuka Kumar said in a order issued on Tuesday night.

The state government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, mulitplexes and tourists places in the state till 2 April and implemented work-from-home protocol to the extent possible to contain the coronavirus spread.

Competitive and other examinations too have been postponed till 2 April.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 15:21:39 IST

