UP Board to announce Class 10 and 12 result on 27 June at upmsp.edu.in, says Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declared Class 10 and 12 results on 27 June. The board will announce the result on its official website at https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

The date for the results was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma through video conferencing yesterday, reported The Indian Express.

The evaluation of answer sheets has almost been completed. Checking and marking of answer sheets are left only for seven districts in red zone and one in orange zone. The evaluation process has been conducted in green, orange and then red zones with restrictions and social distancing norms in place. The evaluation of Class 10 and 12 answer sheets began around 4 May, the report stated.

Over 56 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams.

Mark sheets will be provided to students 10 days after the declaration of results. They will be first sent to regional offices from where they will reach district heads who will disseminate them to schools.

The UPMSP has recently announced the dates for UP Board intermediate practical exams for students who were not able to appear for it due to unavoidable circumstances. The practical exams will be conducted on 9 and 10 June.

“This is the last chance for the students who have failed to appear in the examinations. The students are advised to be in touch with their respective district invigilators,” informed the board.

How to check result

Step 1: Go to official website of UPMSP at https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 and Class 12 result.

Step 3: Enter the required details to log in.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take printout of the result.