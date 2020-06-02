UP Board announces fresh dates for Class 12 practical examinations for students who missed them; exams to be held on 9 and 10 June

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the dates for UP Board intermediate or Class 12 practical exams for students who were not able to appear for it due to unavoidable circumstances. The examinations will be conducted on 9 and 10 June.

According to a report by The Indian Express, UPMSP in a circular said, “This is the last chance for the students who have failed to appear in the examinations. The students are advised to be in touch with their respective district invigilators.”

A number of students were unable to attend the Class 12 practical examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by NDTV mentioned UPMSP Secretary Neena Srivastava saying in a statement that the Class 12 practical exams which were not conducted earlier will also be held during 9 and 10 June.

Over 20 lakh students have appeared in the UPMSP Class 12 board written exams 2020.

The UPMSP is expected to declare the result of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2020 by the end of June.

In a statement, UPMSP said that the evaluation process of the 99.06 percent of answer sheets has been completed.

Checking and marking of answer sheets are left only for seven districts in red zone and one in orange zone. It said that the evaluation process will be completed within a few days.

The UPMSP Additional Secretary has said that the rest of the time will be taken to process the result and students can expect it to be declared by June-end.

UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2020 results will be available at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in once it is declared.