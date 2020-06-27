UP Board Results 2020: UPMSP declares results of Class 12 exams; check official website upmsp.edu.in for details

The results were declared in the presence of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma at a press conference in Lucknow's Lok Kalyan Bhawan

UP Board Results 2020 Declared | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, declared the results of its Class 12 examinations 2020 today (Saturday, 27 June) at 12.30 pm.

The results were declared in the presence of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, at a press conference in Lucknow's Lok Kalyan Bhawan. This was a departure from trend as usually the UP Board results were announced from the UPMSP office in Prayagraj district.

Students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in

Steps to check UP Board Class 12 result 2020

Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

Check via SMS

Class 12 candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS by going to to the message option and typing UP12ROLLNUMBER - and sending it to 56263.

Check alternative websites

However, given that a large number of candidates are likely to check their results at the same time, it is possible that the official websites become extremely slow or unresponsive. But students need not panic.

Students can also access the results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Here's how:

How to check UP Class 12 Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on UP in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Exam 2020"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your UP Board Class 12 Examination 2020 result

Steps to check UP Class 12 Results 2020 on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on UP in the list of the states or type the URL uttar-pradesh.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Result of Intermediate (Class 12) exam"

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your result.

A report by NDTV mentioned that though the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded on 6 March, the evaluation of answer sheet and the results are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the Government of India to restrict the spread of the virus.

According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020.

The report mentions that as per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

If a student is not able to pass the exam or attain a score below the required 33 percent, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.