UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 DECLARED Updates: Riya Jain tops matric, Anurag Malik secures first rank in inter results

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Dinesh Sharma said that 74.63% students have cleared the intermediate exam whereas 83.31% students passed Class 10 papers.

Auto refresh feeds

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath wished the students of both Class 10 and 12 ahead of declaration of the result. He said that exams are a mere medium to self analyse one's hardwork so the students should try to accept results earnestness. He also wished that children may secure the marks they desired and worked for.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 2020 result better than the previous year, deputy chief minister and minister for secondary education Dinesh Sharma said.

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma says UPMSP results better than last year

Taking a step towards modernising the result declaration process in wake of the COVID-19 pandemik, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shisksha Parishad has said that it will no longer distribute hard copies of marksheets. The scorecards will be a digital replica of traditional marksheets, all digitally signed by relevant authorities.

Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma said, "We have started online teaching from 1 April onwards. Over 1 lakh students attended classes through whatsapp".

Ria Jain from Badaut in Baghpat district have scored 96.67 percent marks and have secured the first rank in Matriculation exam.

Over 83.31 percent students cleared the class 10 exams. This year, a total of 30,24,480 students had appeared for Class 10 exam.

Anurag Malik from Badaut Baghpat has topped the intermediate exams with 97 percent marks. Malik is a student of Shri Ram Inter College Badaut.

To obtain their digital marksheets, students are required to give an application to the principal of their schools, after which the principal will login on to the official website of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad using the school's login id. The principal can then download the digitally signed marksheet and certificate and will duly sign it along with putting an official stamp of the college before giving it to the students.

In class 12, 74.64 percent students cleared the exam. This is higher than last year when 70.2 percent cleared the exam. Likewise for Class 10th last year 80.7 percent cleared class 10 UP Board exam whereas this year the pass percentage has improved to 83.31%

33 Students have made it to the merit list of Class 10 board exams with several students tieing for ranks 4 to 10. In class 12, 11 students made it to the merit list with two students teing for the 8th rank.

Shamli district in Western Uttar Pradesh ranked second in both Class 10 and 12 resuts, Kanpur came third in Class 10 while Amroha in Class 12.

Most number of students appearing for Class 10 exam for Amroha district managed to clear the exam making the district first in district wise analysis of Class 10 results. Likewise, in Class 12, Mahoba district from Bundelkhand region cinched the first rank as 89.24 percent students from here cleared the intermediate exam.

This year's result also showed a positive trend among those currently serving their time in jails. Out of the 114 people who registered to get class 10 education, a whopping 92.47 percent managed to clear exam while of the 97 who signed up for intermediate education, 84 percent cleared the exam.

All three official websites upmsp.edu.in , upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in remain unresponsive at the moment. This is usually due to a heavy surge in traffic. However, students can still check their results on the Network18 widget embedded above. Students can also get their results via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

To obtain their digital marksheets, students are required to give an application to the principal of their schools, after which the principal will login on to the official website of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad using the school's login id. The principal can then download the digitally signed marksheet and certificate and will duly sign it along with putting an official stamp of the college before giving it to the students.

In class 12, 74.64 percent students cleared the exam. This is higher than last year when 70.2 percent cleared the exam. Likewise for Class 10th last year 80.7 percent cleared class 10 UP Board exam whereas this year the pass percentage has improved to 83.31%

33 Students have made it to the merit list of Class 10 board exams with several students tieing for ranks 4 to 10. In class 12, 11 students made it to the merit list with two students teing for the 8th rank.

Despite #COVID19 outbreak, UPMSP conducted exams & declared results on time. I congratulate all the children who passed in Class 10 and 12 board exams. The result of high school has been 83.31% & intermediate result has been 74.63%: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/eWPnxGVQu3

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has announced that the toppers of both Class 10 and 12 will get Rs 1 lakh cash along with a laptop.

In 2019 matric exam, the success rate of boys was recorded around 76.66 percent whereas 83.98 percent of the total girl candidates had cleared the exam.

Keeping up with the usual trend, this year too, girls outperformed boys in both high school and intermediate exams. The pass percentage for class 10 is 83.31 while it is 81.96 per cent for class 12.

Shamli district in Western Uttar Pradesh ranked second in both Class 10 and 12 resuts, Kanpur came third in Class 10 while Amroha in Class 12.

Most number of students appearing for Class 10 exam for Amroha district managed to clear the exam making the district first in district wise analysis of Class 10 results. Likewise, in Class 12, Mahoba district from Bundelkhand region cinched the first rank as 89.24 percent students from here cleared the intermediate exam.

This year's result also showed a positive trend among those currently serving their time in jails. Out of the 114 people who registered to get class 10 education, a whopping 92.47 percent managed to clear exam while of the 97 who signed up for intermediate education, 84 percent cleared the exam.

Students can also check their Class 10 and Class 12 results on Firstpost by entering their roll number in the widget below:

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 DECLARED Latest Updates: Dinesh Sharma said that 74.63% students have cleared the intermediate exam whereas 83.31% students passed Class 10 papers.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 2020 result better than the previous year, deputy chief minister and minister for secondary education Dinesh Sharma said.

As per the UP Board, 30,24,480 students appeared for the HSC exams that were held between 18 February and 3 March. Meanwhile, 27,72,656 students appeared for the intermediate exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will announce the result of UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 examination 2020 today (Saturday, 27 June) at 12 pm.

According to a report by ABPLive.com, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma who also holds the secondary education portfolio said that date UP Board exam 2020 results has been fixed and will be declared on 27 June.

Once declared, students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

A report by NDTV mentioned that though the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded on 6 March, the evaluation of answer sheet and the results are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the Centre to restrict the spread of the virus.

According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020.

The report further mentioned that as per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

If a student is not able to pass the exam or attain a score below the required 33 percent, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.

Steps to check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.