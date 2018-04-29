UP Board results 2018: UPMSP to declare Class 10, 12 results after 12.30 pm today, check your grades here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to release the results of the UP Board Class X and Class XII on Sunday on its official websites: upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The board had earlier said that the UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination 2018 results will be announced at 12.30 pm, while the UP Board High School (Class X) Examination 2018 will be announced at 1.30 pm on Sunday. The Class X exams were held between 6 February and 22 February whereas the Class XII exams were held from 6 February till 14 March.

According to Hindustan Times, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has ordered the board to display answer sheets of top 15 students on the official website of UP board to ensure transparency in the evaluation process.

Here is how you can check your results on Sunday:

- Visit the UP board result portal by News18 Hindi or visit the UPMSP website.

- Click on the result link to your respective board (Class X or Class XII)

- Enter your mobile number and email ID and press submit

- Take a printout of the result for future reference

- Alternatively, students can also get the UP Board Class X results 2018 and UP Board Class XII results 2018 on their mobile phones via SMS.

- SMS — UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263, or for Class XII students SMS — UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER — and send it to 56263.

A total of 66,37,018 students registered to appear in 2018's Uttar Pradesh board exam. These include 36,55,691 appearing for Class X exams and 29,81,327 students for Class XII exams.

In 2017, the overall pass percentage for Class X was recorded at 81.18 percent and in Class XII, 82.62 percent students were declared successful. Over 60.61 lakh candidates — 34.04 lakh for Class X and 26.56 lakh for Class XII were registered for the high school and intermediate exams in 2017. However, due to strict measures 5.94 lakh candidates left the exams and 1,862 examinees were caught copying.

With inputs from agencies